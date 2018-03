Spring tea enters picking season across China

Farmers pick spring tea at Guiling Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Gong Pukang)

Farmers pick spring tea at Wanzhai Township in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, March 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Farmers pick spring tea at Guiling Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Kechuan)

Farmers pick spring tea at Dinghai District in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Sheyou)