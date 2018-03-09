Scenic area Jiuzhai Valley reopens on March 8 after earthquake

Aerial photo taken on March 8, 2018 shows the Changhai scenic area in the snow in Jiuzhai Valley in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Jiuzhai Valley reopened on March 8 after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck the popular tourist destination in August 2017. (Xinhua/Sang Ji)

Aerial photo taken on March 8, 2018 shows the Wucaichi scenic area in the snow in Jiuzhai Valley in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Jiuzhai Valley reopened on March 8 after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck the popular tourist destination in August 2017. (Xinhua/Sang Ji)

Tourists visit Changhai scenic area in Jiuzhai Valley in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 8, 2018. Part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Jiuzhai Valley reopened on March 8 after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck the popular tourist destination in August 2017. (Xinhua/Sang Ji)

