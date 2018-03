Pakistani female traffic police officers take part in a motorbike rally to celebrate International Women's Day in Lahore, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Sajjad)

Pakistani female traffic police officers take part in a motorbike rally to celebrate International Women's Day in Lahore, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Sajjad)

Pakistani female traffic police officers take part in a motorbike rally to celebrate International Women's Day in Lahore, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Sajjad)