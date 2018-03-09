S.Korean president says planned DPRK-US summit to become historic milestone

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday that the agreed summit between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States will become a "historic milestone" for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un by May at the invitation of Kim "to achieve permanent denuclearization."

Moon said through his spokesman that the summit will be recorded as a historic milestone in the future, which created peace on the peninsula, according to the Blue House.

"If US President Donald Trump and North Korean (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un meet after the South-North summit, the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will go into a full orbit," said Moon.

Chung Eui-yong, top security adviser for Moon, met Trump in Washington to brief the US president on his visit to Pyongyang earlier this week.

Chung said in a statement that he told Trump about Kim's eagerness to meet the US president as soon as possible, and Trump told Chung that he would meet the DPRK leader by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.

The two Koreas already agreed to hold a summit in late April at Peace House, a South Korean building in the truce village of Panmunjom that straddles the two Koreas.

If held as agreed upon, Kim will become the first DPRK leader who sets foot on the South Korean territory.