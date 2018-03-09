Japan's Abe hails DPRK's move to invite U.S. for talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday praised the shift in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s position after US President Donald Trump was invited by Pyongyang to meet top leader Kim Jong Un.



Abe said following a phone call with Trump on Friday that he was now planning to meet Trump in April ahead of the US president's potential meeting with the DPRK top leader.



In a press briefing after his conversation with Trump, Abe also hailed the "change" in the DPRK's stance, saying that the shift was evident in its decision to "begin dialogue on the basis that it will denuclearize."



The Japanese leader said the result was due to the continued efforts of regional stakeholders and the international community.



Abe said he will continue to work closely with Trump towards resolving a number of issues pertaining to the DPRK.



Japan's top government spokesperson, meanwhile, said that the DPRK is moving in a positive direction.



Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the DPRK proposing talks with Trump showed that moves towards denuclearization could be happening.



On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States and the DPRK to hold talks sooner rather than later. He also called for resolving the legitimate security concerns of all sides including the DPRK on an equal footing.

