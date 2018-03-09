Pan(ic) Buying

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

Handmade iron pans from the Zhangqiu district in Jinan, East China's Shandong Province, have become extremely popular after recently being shown in the third season of documentary A Bite of China. A Zhangqiu iron pan goes through 12 processes, is subjected to a temperature of 1,000 C and beaten 36,000 times. The production cost is less than 100 yuan ($16), but it can be sold for over 1,000 yuan. It is surprising to see so many people yearning to buy such an expensive iron pan. After the documentary, sales of the pans on Alibaba's e-commerce platform Tmall shot up 6,000 times and the factory has stopped accepting new orders to meet the spike in demand. Owing to popularity, fake ones have appeared on the market. Is it wise for customers to join the scrum to buy the pan? Authorities need to step in to prevent unscrupulous businessmen from taking advantage of the situation, and more importantly to take the opportunity to make the previously ignored iron pan a brand that can thrive.