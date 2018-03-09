China improves judicial services, ensures fairness, justice: report

Letting the public feel fairness and justice in every judicial case is the goal of courts across China, a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) said Friday.



From 2013 to 2017, the SPC handled 82,383 cases and concluded 79,692 cases, 60.6 percent and 58.8 percent, respectively, higher than those in the previous five years, according to the report available to the media.



The report will be delivered by Chief Justice Zhou Qiang at a plenary meeting of the on-going first session of the 13th National People's Congress Friday afternoon.



During the 2013-2017 period, courts at local levels handled nearly 89 million cases and concluded nearly 86 million cases, involving over 20 trillion yuan (3.15 trillion U.S. dollars), the report said.



People's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security have been improved through judicial services, it said.





