China's draft constitutional revision wins extensive support

Chinese lawmakers, political advisors and the general public have voiced firm support for the draft revision to the country's Constitution, which is under deliberation and discussion at the ongoing national legislative and political advisory sessions.



They agreed that the anticipated revision accords with the times, the demands of the country's development and the aspirations of both the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the people.



"The revision is right on time," said Zheng Changzhong, a political science professor at Fudan University, noting that he agreed with the draft. "It is a historic move and is inevitable."



Adding Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into the Constitution as a guiding theory of the country is in line with the underlying logic of the development of the political system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.



Zhang Si'en, a farmer from central China's Henan Province, has been paying close attention to media coverage on the draft revision since it was submitted to the first session of 13th National People's Congress (NPC) for deliberation on Monday.



"As a farmer who has started my own business, I'm quite impressed by the improving legal and business environment in past years," Zhang said. "Revising the Constitution to make it align with our country's development is in the fundamental interest of us commoners."



The draft amendment is scheduled to be put to vote on March 11. If adopted, it will be the Constitution's first amendment in 14 years.



NPC deputy Wang Hongxiang hailed the revision as "a milestone for advancing law-based governance in the new era."



"Improving the Chinese socialist system of laws, at the heart of which is the Constitution, is a prerequisite for law-based governance in every dimension," said Wang.



Gao Jie, a political advisor at the ongoing session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), was impressed by the planned revisions concerning the Party's leadership, the Chinese President's term of office, granting more cities legislative power, and the patriotic united front.



"These anticipated revisions are a top-down plan that will ensure the Party and the country's sound governance and lasting security," Gao said.



For Hu Hong, an undergraduate in law at Huazhong Agricultural University, the constitutional revision gave him a weighty sense of mission.



"Advancing law-based governance is a long and arduous historic task. The amendment makes young people like me keenly aware of our glorious mission and heavy responsibility," Hu said.



Zhao Yanquan, another NPC deputy and a navy officer, said, "All military officers and soldiers should take the lead in observing and safeguarding the Constitution and make efforts to strengthen the role of rule of law in enhancing national defense and military capabilities."



The People's Republic of China enacted its first Constitution in 1954. The current Constitution was adopted in 1982 and amended in 1988, 1993, 1999 and 2004.

