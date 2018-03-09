Chinese courts to better protect property rights: chief justice

Chinese courts will improve judicial work toward the goal that "property will be safer and rights better protected," Zhou Qiang, China's chief justice, said Friday.
The courts will work to create a sound legal environment for business and enhance protection of property rights, Zhou said when delivering a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.
"The courts should refrain from handling business disputes as criminal offenses," Zhou said.
Efforts should be made to allow entrepreneurs to "stay focused on doing business and feel secure to invest and operate their businesses," he said.
The SPC plans to set up a special court on international commercial affairs, so as to better resolve international business disputes arising from the implementation of the Belt and Road
Initiative, he said.