China’s aluminum industry association slams US tariffs

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA) on Friday expressed strong opposition to the US' move to impose a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.



The CNIA urged the Chinese government to respond to US trade protectionism, and to carry out counteractive measures on US imports, including the scrapping of aluminum, coal, agricultural products and expensive consumer goods.



"In recent years, the US has clamped down on aluminum imports and as a result, its domestic aluminum industry has been overprotected. The Trump administration has taken globally restrictive measures on more aluminum products. This not only violates WTO rules and free trade rules, but also harms global cooperation," the CNIA said, noting it harms the interests of the global aluminum industry.