Highlights of Supreme People's Procuratorate work report

China's Procurator-General Cao Jianming delivered a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Friday at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.



Following are the highlights of Cao's report.



WORK IN 2013-2017



-- Approved the arrest of 4.53 million criminal suspects and prosecuted 7.17 million criminal suspects, down 3.4 percent and up 19.2 percent respectively from the previous five years



-- Prosecuted 405,000 for serious violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping and arson



-- Prosecuted 8,932 for crimes related to mafia-like organizations



-- Prosecuted 51,000 involving in major cases of telecom and cyberspace fraud since 2016



-- Prosecuted over 10,000 for violent crimes related to infringement of students' right since 2016



-- Prosecuted 144,000 for sabotaging financial management order and financial fraud, 2.2 times of the figure in the previous five years



-- Prosecuted 82,000 for illegal fund-raising and pyramid selling8 -- Handled 13,000 cases of public interests litigation related to ecology and environment



-- Investigated 254,419 for work-related crimes, up 16.4 percent from the previous five years, recovering economic losses of over 55.3 billion yuan (8.72 billion U.S. dollars)



-- Investigated 120 former officials at provincial-level or above, including Zhou Yongkang, Sun Zhengcai, Ling Jihua and Su Rong, and prosecuted 105 such officials.



-- Helped to bring back 222 suspects of work-related crimes who had been on the run from 42 countries and regions



-- Rectified mishandling in granting commutation, parole and temporary execution of sentence outside prison for 118,000 people



-- Investigated 11,560 judicial staff for suspected power abuse, graft or dereliction of duty



PLAN FOR 2018



-- To deepen study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era



-- To safeguard national political security and social stability



-- To ensure legal guarantee for sustainable and healthy economic and social development in the new era



-- To intensify efforts on legal supervision and uphold the unity, sanctity and authority of China's legal system



-- To firm up political orientation in deepening reform



-- To strengthen team building for the new era and exercise strict governance on procurators

