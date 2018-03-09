China's chief justice vows to safeguard Constitution's authority

Chief Justice Zhou Qiang delivers a work report of the Supreme People's Court at the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Zhou Qiang, China's chief justice, vowed to firmly safeguard the authority of the Constitution and crack down upon any constitutional violation, in a work report to the national legislature Friday.Chinese courts will exercise their power independently, righteously and in line with law, said the report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), delivered by Zhou at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.Zhou stressed that the SPC will not be held back by difficulties and challenges when pushing forward the reform of Chinese courts.The courts will improve their work this year, with aims to safeguard national security, maintain law and order, create a fair legal environment for economic growth, protect ordinary people's rights and interest, improve transparency of court proceedings, and discipline judges and court staff, according to Zhou's report.