NPC deputies receive interview before 2nd plenary meeting of 1st session of 13th NPC

Zhang Gong (C), Yuan Tongli (R) and Yang Maorong, deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receive an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Yuan Tongli, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Yang Maorong, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Gong, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Dong Mingzhu, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Dong Mingzhu (R), Wu Guanghui (C) and Lei Jun, deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receive an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Gong, Yuan Tongli and Yang Maorong, deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receive an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Wu Guanghui, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhou Guangquan, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Fu Xinping, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Han Deyun, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Lei Jun, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), receives an interview before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)

Journalists work at the site of an interview with deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) before the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)