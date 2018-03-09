China urges US-NK ‘political courage’

China said it welcomes a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
, urging them to show "political courage" to reduce tensions, and analysts said that China's role is irreplaceable for the current achievement and future development of the Korean Peninsula
issue.
"We welcome this positive information released by the US and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. We give our full recognition and support to the relevant parties for their efforts on solving problems through dialogue," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily press conference in Beijing on Friday.
"We hope that all parties involved in the issue can demonstrate political courage and make the right decisions," Geng said.
China always encourages talks between the US and North Korea, and it has made real efforts to mediate the situation and firmly support denuclearization of the peninsula, even making economic sacrifices to fulfill UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, so China's role is irreplaceable in the positive change, said Cheng Xiaohe, a professor with the School of International Studies of Renmin University of China.
Chung Eui-yong, chief of South Korea's National Security Office, spoke after his meeting with Trump on Friday at the White House, announcing that Trump is ready to meet with Kim by May, Reuters reported.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that "The Korean Peninsula issue has finally taken an important step in the right direction. China fully commends and supports the efforts made by the two Koreas. To return the peninsula to peace and stability and the nuclear issue to the track of dialogue, these initial steps must be followed up by corresponding and concerted efforts by the parties."
This proves that China's "suspension for suspension" proposal was the right prescription for the problem and created basic conditions for the improvement of inter-Korea relations, Wang said.
Kim had "committed to denuclearization" and to suspending nuclear and missile tests, Chung announced.
North Korea has virtually realized its part in China's "suspension for suspension" proposal, Cheng at the Renmin University of China said. "With the development of the situation, US-South Korea joint military exercises could be reduced or frozen as well."China's irreplaceable role
At this crucial time, China will not be absent from the upcoming great event which will change the strategic structure of Northeast Asia, and China is unlikely to make any adjustments on its sanctions before the UN Security Council makes any new resolution, Cheng said.
In order to realize negotiations, the sanctions should remain, the US needs China's support on this, and on North Korea's conditions for denuclearization, such as the security of the regime and economic compensation, it will not be realized without China's participation and cooperation, Cheng noted.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also discussed the matter in a phone call with Trump and will fly to the US next month to further discuss the issue with the US, the Kyodo News reported.
Japan and the US "will continue to put maximum pressure on North Korea until it takes concrete actions toward the complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of its nuclear [weapons] and missiles," Abe told reporters after the call.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that "We consider it to be a step in the right direction. Hopefully, the agreement will be implemented," but he refused to comment on Washington's statement that Pyongyang was forced to come to the negotiating table due to sanctions, TASS reported.Concern of betrayal
However, concerns that China's interests might be sacrificed by the US and North Korea also surfaced, and that China will be "marginalized" by the Trump-Kim summit. Zheng Yongnian, director of the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore, said in an article published online.
"China won't be betrayed easily, because China's influence is unique," Cheng said. "If the situation moves into denuclearization, China will become a key supervisor; if the UN Security Council needs to make any new resolution to reduce pressure on North Korea, China's role, as a permanent member of the council, is also essential for both the US and North Korea."
"North Korea will surely need foreign support for its economic development if it fixes its ties with the outside world after denuclearization, and China's assistance would also be crucial."
Therefore, China will keep contributing to the denuclearization of the peninsula, and reinforce the current positive change, Cheng noted. "The possibility of betraying China cannot be ruled out, but China's power and influence is real, so any move that damages China will lead to serious consequences."Cautious optimism
Although the world was surprised by the dramatic change over the peninsula crisis, further development remains uncertain, said An Gang, a senior research fellow at the Pangoal Institution, a Beijing-based think tank.
Trump's political priority, in fact, is domestic affairs, and especially this year with mid-term elections approaching, An said. "His actions will largely impact on the domestic front. Trump would like to let others believe that the current change is based on his tough policy on North Korea, and use it to gain support and strike his opponents, so sanctions will not be reduced, and maybe further increased, because Kim's promise is not enough, Trump needs more actions before the meeting."
Trump said on his Twitter account on Friday that "Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!"
Pressure on North Korea will not disappear. In the coming weeks, it would be a tough moment for policymakers from the US and the two Koreas to maintain the positive change, An noted.