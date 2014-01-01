Mainland confident in busting Taiwan separatist moves: NPC deputy

The Chinese mainland has the confidence and ability to bust any separatist moves from the "Taiwan independence" forces, and people from the island of Taiwan should not be fooled by any separatist ideals, a National People's Congress (NPC) deputy from Taiwan warned on Friday.



"The Communist Party of China, People's Liberation Army and Chinese people as a whole will not tolerate a repeat of the historic tragedy of a divided country," Huang Zhixian, an NPC deputy and president of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots, said at a panel discussion on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's top legislature.



"The Party and government in China have the confidence to bust any separatist moves and will never allow any individual, organization or government to separate any territory from China at any time and in any form," he stressed.



At the panel discussion, NPC deputies from Taiwan urged the island's authority to take Taiwan people's welfare into consideration and to promote the development of cross-Straits relations, which have been overshadowed since Tsai Ing-wen was elected and refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus, the basis of cross-Straits relations.



Development and progress made in the mainland is an opportunity, not a threat, to Taiwan. The mainland sincerely expects to contribute to improving the Taiwan people's well-being, Huang said.



It has been the consensus that a better understanding of and interaction with the mainland is positive to Taiwan, Cai Peihui, a Taiwan businessman and deputy head of the Taiwan compatriots federation in Northwest China's Gansu Province, told the press after the discussion.



Cai said he expects the Taiwan people, especially the young generation, to be engaged more often in mainland's development.

