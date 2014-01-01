Russia slams ex-spy poisoning allegations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed as "propaganda" accusations that Moscow was behind a nerve agent attack on a former double agent residing in Britain.



British media and politicians have said the attack on Sergei Skripal, who came to Britain in a spy swap in 2010, bears the hallmarks of a Russian operation.



"They're leveling accusations against us for everything that goes wrong - according to our Western partners - on this very planet," Lavrov said during a visit to Ethiopia. "This is propaganda fair and square and it is trying to raise tension."



While Britain has not formally blamed Russia for the attack, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said it "echoes" the 2006 poisoning in London of former Russian spy. London blamed Moscow for that attack.



National counter-terrorism police have taken over the investigation which they are treating as attempted murder.



