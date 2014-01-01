India’s top court allows ‘living wills’

India's top court ruled Friday that terminally ill patients have the right to refuse care, approving the use of "living wills" to set out how they want to be treated.



The Supreme Court's order means medical treatment can be withdrawn to hasten a person's death, a practice known as passive euthanasia.



The ruling means the family of someone in a permanent vegetative state and unable to communicate could withdraw life support in accordance with the patient's wishes.

