Word matters

"I was not really trying to kill myself."So said a man surnamed Zhang who tried to threaten his parents via a fake suicide. Zhang, from Guizhou Province, fell in love with a girl from Tangshan in Hebei Province. He wanted to marry her so took her to his hometown to meet his parents, who took an instant dislike to her. After her frosty reception, the girlfriend broke up with him. Blaming his parents, Zhang planned a fake suicide. He wrote a suicide note, saying everything was their fault, and turned on the gas, while shooting a video to post on his WeChat Moments. His stupidity almost led to a real explosion. Considering the danger to residents in Zhang's compound, the procurator suggested three years in prison. No verdict has yet been handed down by Tongzhou District People's Court. (Source: The Mirror)