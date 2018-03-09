Figuratively speaking

10 - the number of months in prison that a man surnamed Kan was sentenced to by Chaoyang District People's Court for illegally imprisoning a woman surnamed Wang. Wang and Kan's ex-girlfriend shared a rented apartment in Chaoyang district. To discover the whereabouts of his ex, Kan took Wang from the apartment and drove her to Changping district. There, he handcuffed her, beat her up and poured mustard oil over her. Wang escaped when Kang went out. Kan was also fined more than 6,000 yuan ($948) by the court.



4 - the number of new subway stations on the western extension of Line 6 that will open by the end of this year. The extension of the line covers 10.6 kilometers with six stations: Jin'anqiao, Pingguoyuan, Pingguoyuan Nanlu, Xihuangcun, Liaogongzhuang, and Tiancun. Three of them are transfer stations. When the line is complete, passengers will be able to commute directly between West Fifth and East Sixth ring roads.



1/3 - the proportion of senior citizens who have hearing difficulties, according to Beijing Municipal Commission of Health and Family Planning. The incidence of hearing disability among new-born babies is more than 1 percent. The incidence grows to 2.7 percent before the age of 5 and to 3.5 percent by adolescence. There are altogether 227,000 hearing disabled people in the city, accounting for 22.7 percent of all disabled people in Beijing.



150,000 - the amount of money in yuan that a man surnamed Zhao claimed as compensation from a gaming company. Zhao was a gaming lover. He claimed that his online game account was frozen by the company for unknown reasons and he was forced to change the name on his account, which caused him economic losses. The company said that they froze Zhao's account because it was operating abnormally, therefore refused to compensate him. No verdict has been handed down by Mentougou District People's Court yet.





