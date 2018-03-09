Coming out and going home

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







My friend Gedo and his boyfriend Guangguang went to Gedo's home together for Spring Festival this year for the first time. When Guangguang first brought it up, Gedo was hesitant. He didn't know how his parents would react.



He sent a message to his family's WeChat group, probing their attitude.



"I will bring my same-sex partner home for the Chinese New Year. I'll be grateful if you would accept us, and you're welcome to chat with me in private." His cousins gave him a warm response. His parents said nothing.



Gedo was living in the hope that his parents would drop their fantasy that he would some day "turn back to normal." He came out of the closet a few years ago, and his parents have always insisted that it's just a phase. He wanted them to know that the matter is settled. There will be no turning back.



During dinner, Gedo's dad said that as a son, Guangguang should be with his parents for New Year and Gedo lost his temper. "Why is my sister-in-law sitting at the table? How come she can be here?"



His brother and sister-in-law were rooting for him. His brother thought it was very courageous of him and said just because he was gay, he should not be isolated but needed to be united with others.



I'm the director of an LGBT organization in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. When I came to the city 20 years ago, whenever it came to Spring Festival, there would be a mist of sadness in the air. Many homosexual people felt they were like ghosts, without any home to return to.



Over the years, I observed changes at Spring Festival. More and more are out of their closets and can take their partners home. This year, during my Chinese New Year's Eve party, six out of 10 people at my table said they had come out to their parents already.



Among my friends, if one didn't take their partner home for Spring Festival, the parents would be worried that they had had a fight. A friend's mother even took it upon herself to invite his partner. "If you're happy, I'm happy," she said.



Some people think that coming out to family during the holidays is thoughtless and adds to our parents' misery. I cannot agree. I think that if you're gay and only stay in your safe zone, if you do not share with your family, or if you do not go to gatherings, then you are still trapped in your own closet.



Many gay people stay aloof to protect themselves, because they don't dare sharing with others. But isolating yourself will never bring you equal rights. In the US, many LGBT people have fought to become people's representatives and speak for the community. There are funds that support LGBT people running for political office.



So if people today still think LGBT equality is an issue, it's because there are too few who have stepped up and stood out, too many who are still hidden. When more LGBT people stand up for themselves, incorporate themselves into family and society, when people are used to seeing us as we truly are and accept us on a broad scale, then it won't be an issue anymore.



Changing society is a long, hard process but changing your own fate and the environment you live in can be done by everyone, all it takes is one first step.





