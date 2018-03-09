Uruguay: Wine and beer tasting





The Uruguay Embassy in Beijing held a wine and beer tasting event at the ambassador's residence on February 28, during which delivered a speech on the history and businesses of Uruguayan wine and craft beer.



Guests from China Association for Importers and Exporters of Wine and Spirits and other organizations attended the event. The Ambassador spoke of a wine tracking and tracing system that ensures food safety and his hope that a greater variety of Uruguayan wine and beers would be imported to China so that customers could enjoy a variety of authentic tastes.



Global Times

