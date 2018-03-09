Thailand: Ambassador visits Guizhou Province





Thai Ambassador to China Piriya Khempon visited Guiyang, Guizhou Province from March 3 to 5, when his party passed through several places of interest in the region including the Yang Ming Cultural Garden in Zhaoxiu county, and Guiyang Nanming Lao Gan Ma Food Co., Ltd.



The tour was a promotion for cultural exchange and interaction, which plays an active and important role in bilateral relations.



During the tour, the ambassador said that Lao Gan Ma products are very popular among Thai people and expressed his wish that Lao Gan Ma's market expands in Thailand.

