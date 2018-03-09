Italy: Da Vinci study conference held

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Italian Cultural Institute of the Italian Embassy in Beijing organized a small conference, "The Friend of Leonardo da Vinci" on February 28, drawing the participation of around 100, mostly Chinese, curious about the acquaintances and social life of the renowned Italian polymath.Plinio Innocenzi, counselor for science and technology at the Italian Embassy in Beijing hosted the event. As a professor at the University of Sassari, Italy, Innocenzi revealed to the audience the friendship between Da Vinci and Italian mathematician Luca Pacioli through the painting Portrait of Luca Pacioli by Jacopo de' Barbari.