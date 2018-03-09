Switzerland: Embassy marks the Francophonie Festival 2018

Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of Switzerland

This March, the Embassy of Switzerland in Beijing and its Consulates General in Shanghai, Chengdu in Sichuan Province, Guangzhou in Guangdong Province and Hong Kong continue to bring exclusive acts to a month of celebration with a series of film, music and language activities.The Francophonie Festival 2018 in China, from March 1 to 31, promotes French culture and heritage, French language learning, and aims to improve cross-cultural understanding. TV host Wu Xin will be the promotional ambassador for this year's French language event.