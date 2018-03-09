Bulgaria: National Day celebrated

Bulgarian Ambassador to China Grigor Porozhanov (left) and Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Chao at the event Photo: Li Hao/GT

On the occasion of the National Day of Bulgaria and Bulgarian Armed Forces Day, March 5, the Bulgarian Embassy held a reception at the embassy attended by around 100 people. Bulgarian Ambassador to China Grigor Porozhanov, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Chao and high representatives from the military sector attended the event.The national anthems of both China and Bulgaria were played, followed by a toast. This year, as Bulgaria holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, more dialogue and interaction can be expected between China and Bulgaria.