Trump blames video game violence

Video games have been linked to real-world violence, US President Donald Trump told gaming industry leaders in a meeting Thursday after a school shooting last month.



The talks between Trump and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) trade group came less than a month after a teenage gunman shot dead 17 people with a semi-automatic rifle at his former Florida high school.



It was the latest mass shooting in a country with more than 30,000 gun-related deaths annually.





