National legislature hears supreme court, procuratorate reports

The first session of the 13th National People's Congress held a plenary meeting Friday to hear work reports from the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.



Chief Justice Zhou Qiang and Procurator-General Cao Jianming delivered the reports at the meeting.



Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng attended the meeting.