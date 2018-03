Xi, Trump discuss Korean Peninsula, bilateral relations over phone

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Friday discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral relations via phone.The phone conversation came after Trump has agreed to meet Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), by May at Kim's invitation "to achieve permanent denuclearization," according to Chung Eui-yong, South Korea's top national security adviser, who had briefed Trump on the outcome of a South Korean delegation's meeting with Kim earlier this week.Speaking by telephone, Xi told Trump that he appreciates the US president's desire to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue politically, hoping that the United States and the DPRK will start dialogue as soon as possible and strive for positive results.Xi added that he hopes all parties concerned will show goodwill and avoid doing anything which might affect or interfere with the improving situation on the peninsula, calling on them to maintain the positive momentum on the Korean Peninsula issue.Xi also told Trump that China and the United States should focus on cooperation, control differences, promote win-win economic cooperation, and push for new advancement of bilateral relations in the new year.Regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Trump said the nuclear issue has shown positive development recently, adding that a high-level meeting between the United States and the DPRK meets the interests of all parties, hoping for an eventually peaceful solution to the nuclear issue.It has been proved that President Xi is right to insist on a dialogue between the United States and the DPRK, Trump said, adding that the US side highly appreciates and values China's significant role in resolving the Korean Peninsula issue, and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China over the issue, Trump said.Xi pointed out that China remains persistent in denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and resolving the nuclear issue through talks.At present, the positive changes in the situation on the Korean Peninsula are conducive to putting the denuclearization process back on the right track of settlement through dialogue, which is also in line with the direction set by UN Security Council resolutions concerning the DPRK, Xi said."I believe that as long as all parties adhere to the general direction of political and diplomatic settlement, we will surely push forward the Korean Peninsula issue in the direction that the international community has been looking forward to," Xi said.The two heads of state also exchanged views on China-US ties.Xi said he has been in close contact with Trump since the beginning of this year and they both agreed that the two sides should seize every minute to promote wide-range cooperation and dialogue to maintain a healthy and stable development prospects for China-US relations.Xi hoped that with the joint efforts and on the basis of mutual respect and benefit, China and the United States will focus on cooperation, control differences, promote win-win economic cooperation, and push for new advancement of bilateral relations in the new year.Trump congratulated China on the successful holding of the annual political meetings, known as the " Two Sessions " -- the first session of the 13th National People's Congress and the first session of the National Committee of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.Trump said maintaining close ties between the two leaders is very important for the development of US-China relations. The US side attaches great importance to bilateral relations and cooperation, and is willing to make joint efforts with China to push forward US-China ties.Xi thanked Trump's wishes and pointed out that the successful holding of the two annual sessions will provide an active impetus for the development of China, as well as its relations with other countries including the United States.Signs of a thaw on the Korean Peninsula emerged earlier this year since working-level talks between the two Koreas were held at the truce village of Panmunjom and the DPRK participated in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. In addition, the two Koreas agreed to hold the third inter-Korean summit in late April.During the Olympics, the DPRK suspended missile tests, while the United States and South Korea postponed their joint military drill till April. China's suspension-for-suspension proposal has proven to be a right prescription for the problem in creating the basic conditions needed for improving inter-Korea relations.South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday through his spokesman that the summit will be recorded as a historic milestone in the future, which created peace on the peninsula, according to the Blue House.If Trump and Kim meet after the South-North summit, "the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will go into a full orbit," said Moon.