Chinese, Spanish leaders exchange congratulatory messages on 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with King Felipe VI of Spain on Friday to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



In his message, Xi pointed out the traditional friendship between China and Spain, saying that the two sides have always respected each other's core interests and major concerns.



Since the establishment of China-Spain diplomatic ties 45 years ago, political mutual trust between the two countries have deepened continuously and mutually beneficial cooperation yielded fruitful results.



Xi noted that China attaches great importance to developing its relations with Spain and would like to take the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as a new start to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.



He hoped both sides would join hands to push for closer high-level contact, promote practical cooperation at multiple levels, and deepen the traditional friendship to further benefit the two countries and peoples.



In his message, the Spanish king extended sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Chinese people.



He added that Spain is willing to make joint efforts with China to push for continuous development of friendly cooperative relations between the two countries.



Also on Friday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy exchanged congratulations on the event.

