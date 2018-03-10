Trump pardons navy sailer convicted of taking photos abroad nuclear submarine

US President Donald Trump has pardoned a Navy officer sentenced to prison for taking photos inside the classified engine room of a nuclear submarine, the White House announced on Friday.



Petty Officer First Class Kristian Saucier pleaded guilty in May 2016 to two felony charges for taking cellphone pictures inside the Navy vessel and later destroying his own equipment upon learning he was under investigation. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail.



"The president has pardoned Kristian Saucier, a Navy submariner," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a press briefing.



It's the second pardon Trump has granted since taking office, with the first extended in August to Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who was convicted of criminal contempt of court over immigration.

