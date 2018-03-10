35,000 people run in largest-ever Jerusalem Marathon

More than 35,000 people, including some 4,000 from outside Israel, ran in the eighth annual Jerusalem Marathon on Friday, the largest number yet in the annual race.



The marathon began at 6:45 a.m.(0445 GMT) and lasted till 2 p.m.(1200 GMT). Kenyan runner Shadrack Kipkogey finished the marathon first in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 27 seconds.



Runners participate in six courses, including the full marathon (42.2 km), half-marathon (21.1 km), 10 km, 5 km, family race (1.7 km), and community race (800 meters) for people with special needs.



International runners came from 72 countries from China, the United States, Germany, Poland, Portugal, and Lithuania.



China's Hong Kong sent the greatest number of runners from outside Israel, followed by Los Angeles, Beijing, and London.



The average age of runners running the full course is 43, while the average age of those running the 10 km is 32.

