Passage interviews gain popularity at China's Two Sessions

A new style of interview is quickly gaining popularity at China's ongoing annual political meetings, known as the "Two Sessions
."
In a move to provide journalists with more chances to interview participants, this year's meeting introduced "passage interviews" featuring a wide range of deputies and political advisors.
The live-broadcast group interviews take place on a passageway leading toward the main hall of the Great Hall of the People, which was previously limited to ministers' interviews only.
Since the first passage interview held on March 3 ahead of the opening meeting of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), three such interviews had been arranged as of Friday.
In addition to growing competition between reporters, the interviews are also drawing an increasing number of deputies and political advisors.
Reporters must arrive at least one hour ahead of the forecasted start time to secure a front row position in the designated area.
Dozens of deputies and political advisors attending the Friday meeting also stood nearby watching the interview.
Ten deputies including Beijing Deputy Mayor Zhang Gong and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun answered questions from the press.
They shared insights on the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, China's manufacturing sector, and judicial reform.
The interview lasted over 40 minutes before the final group of interviewees and those watching were called on to take their seats in the main hall.
More passage interviews have been arranged for the following week, according to the event's press center.