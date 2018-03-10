Migratory birds fly northbound after wintering in SW China

Black-necked cranes fly over the Caohai national nature reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2018. Migratory birds began to fly northbound after wintering in Caohai. (Xinhua/He Huan)

