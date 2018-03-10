Gandan Temple in China's Tibet

Photo taken on March 9, 2018 shows the mountain road to the Gandan Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Founded in 1409 by followers of Zong Kaba, the Gandan Temple is the oldest among lamaseries of the Yellow Sect.(Xinhua/Chogo)



Monks walk outside Gandan Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 9, 2018. Founded in 1409 by followers of Zong Kaba, founder of the Yellow Sect of Tibetan Buddhism, the Gandan Temple is the oldest among lamaseries of the Yellow Sect.(Xinhua/Chogo)

Photo taken on March 9, 2018 shows the view of Gandan Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Founded in 1409 by followers of Zong Kaba, the Gandan Temple is the oldest among lamaseries of the Yellow Sect.(Xinhua/Chogo)

A monk makes tributes at Gandan Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 9, 2018. Founded in 1409 by followers of Zong Kaba, founder of the Yellow Sect of Tibetan Buddhism, the Gandan Temple is the oldest among lamaseries of the Yellow Sect.(Xinhua/Chogo)

Monks walk past the scripture hall of Gandan Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 9, 2018. Founded in 1409 by followers of Zong Kaba, founder of the Yellow Sect of Tibetan Buddhism, the Gandan Temple is the oldest among lamaseries of the Yellow Sect.(Xinhua/Chogo)