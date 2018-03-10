China keeps improving legal assistance

China has launched an intelligence navigation platform to help people find legal assistance centers on their phones, according to the Ministry of Justice
.
The platform, launched Friday by the ministry together with Chinese internet firm Baidu, covers almost all of the more than 3,200 legal assistance centers across the country, the ministry announced at a press conference.
It not only offers the addresses of the institutions, but also lists their functions, office hours, contacts and shows photographs.
China handled around 1.3 million cases with legal assistance last year, benefiting some 1.4 million people, including over 490,000 migrant workers and more than 60,000 people with disabilities.