Tianjin to take measures against new round of air pollution

North China's Tianjin Municipality will adopt emergency measures to deal with air pollution.



From Sunday, manufacturers in Tianjin will be ordered to cut emissions by at least 50 percent, and an odd-even number plate rule will restrict trucks on the roads.



Local authorities advise children, the elderly and those suffering from respiratory and cardiovascular disease to stay indoors, and kindergartens, primary and middle schools to cancel outdoor activities.



Deng Xiaowen, director with Tianjin municipal environment monitoring center, blamed the weather and the ongoing heating season for the smog.



The city issued an orange alert for air pollution Friday. An orange alert, the second highest in the city's four-tier warning system, indicates a predicted air quality index (AQI) over 200 for the upcoming week.

