Volkswagen to recall over 33,000 defective cars in China

Volkswagen will recall 33,142 vehicles in China over defective drain valves, according to the country's quality supervisor.



The car maker has filed a plan to recall the 33,142 imported Touareg models manufactured between December 2014 and November 2017, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said on its website.



Engines of the vehicles to be recalled were equipped with drain valves that do not allow water to drain properly, and thus lead to possible safety problems.



The company will start the recall from April 30, the AQSIQ said.

