Chinese market welcomes global EV products: minister

Minister of Science and Technology Wan Gang answers questions at a press conference on speeding up the construction of innovative country on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Chinese market welcomes global electric vehicles (EV) so that customers can enjoy diverse products and services, the minister of science and technology said in Beijing Saturday.The transition from traditional cars to electric ones is a global trend and the development of China's EV sector forms a key link of global EV industrial transformation and upgrading, Wan Gang told a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.