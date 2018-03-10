Chinese leaders stress Xi's thought in panel discussions

Senior Chinese leaders Friday joined deputies in panel discussions at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, the national legislature, highlighting Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.



The leaders included Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.



Joining deputies from Hubei Province, Li stressed the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.



Li said all deputies have shown great consistency in their recognition for and agreement with the draft constitutional revision, which is under deliberation at the session, and have expressed their great trust in the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.



Joining deputies from Shanghai, Wang stressed full implementation of Xi's thought, adherence to the new vision for development, and deepened supply-side structural reform, with a focus on developing real economy.



Reform and opening up are the most powerful engines for economic and social development, said Wang, who called for practical measures to ensure the First China International Import Expo, slated for November in Shanghai, is a success.



During the discussion with deputies from Henan Province, Han stressed the need to fully understand the new historic juncture in China's development, that is, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era.



Han called on people to conform with the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, while encouraging Henan to upgrade its industrial structure, pursue innovation-driven development and new types of urbanization, and improve its fundamental capabilities.



The legislative session, which opened on March 5, is scheduled to run till March 20.

