Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2018 opens at Shanghai New Int'l Expo Centre

Visitors look at a smart kitchen sink during the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2018 (AWE2018) at Shanghai New International Expo Centre in east China's Shanghai, March 8, 2018. The AWE2018 opened here Thursday with over 800 global exhibitors showcasing the latest techs and gadgets in home appliance, consumer electronics, smart hardware, artificial intelligence, internet technology and other fields. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor (R) shows a medical ultrasonic examinator on a robotic arm which is capable of remote hand gesture control during the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2018 (AWE2018) at Shanghai New International Expo Centre in east China's Shanghai, March 8, 2018.



A visitor touches a hellium balloon robot, controllable via a mobile app, during the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2018 (AWE2018) at Shanghai New International Expo Centre in east China's Shanghai, March 8, 2018.

Visitors look at smart humanoids equipped with full stack AI during the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2018 (AWE2018) at Shanghai New International Expo Centre in east China's Shanghai, March 8, 2018.

Two visitors try a smart cosmetics fridge during the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2018 (AWE2018) at Shanghai New International Expo Centre in east China's Shanghai, March 8, 2018.

An exhibitor (R) introduces a set of internet-based home sensor system to a visitor during the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2018 (AWE2018) at Shanghai New International Expo Centre in east China's Shanghai, March 8, 2018.