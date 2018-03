Participants practice in zumba after a 5000-meter fun run to mark the International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 10, 2018. More than 1000 runners took part in the fun run. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Participants run during a 5000-meter fun run to mark the International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 10, 2018. More than 1000 runners took part in the fun run. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)