Men's and women's doubles semifinal matches of ITTF World Tour Platinum

Sato Hitomi (R)/Hashimoto Honoka of Japan compete during the women's doubles semifinal match against Chen Ke/Wang Manyu of China at ITTF World Tour Platinum, Qatar Open in the Qatari capital Doha on March 9, 2018. Sato Hitomi/Hashimoto Honoka lost 2-3. (Xinhua/Nikku)

Jeoung Youngsik/Lee Sangsu (front) of South Korea compete during the men's doubles semifinal match against Fan Zhendong/Xu Xin of China at ITTF World Tour Platinum, Qatar Open in the Qatari capital Doha on March 9, 2018. Jeoung Youngsik/Lee Sangsu lost 0-3. (Xinhua/Nikku)

