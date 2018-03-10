Custom cars, racing vehicles seen at 2018 Toronto Motorama Expo

A tuned vehicle is seen at the 2018 Toronto Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo in Toronto, Canada, March 9, 2018. Featuring hundreds of custom cars, racing vehicles of all kinds, the three-day annual event kicked off on Friday in Toronto. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

People visit the 2018 Toronto Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo in Toronto, Canada, March 9, 2018. Featuring hundreds of custom cars, racing vehicles of all kinds, the three-day annual event kicked off on Friday in Toronto. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

