Continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/10 20:23:52

Pedestrians walk through a plaza in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

A woman stands by a shopping mall in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

Pedestrians walk by Puerta de Sol (the Door of Sun) in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

Pedestrians walk by Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

Vehicles run on the M-30 ring road in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

A flower shop opens in the rain in the city center of Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

A pedestrian puts a paper handbag on her head in the rain in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

