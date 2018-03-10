Pedestrians walk through a plaza in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A woman stands by a shopping mall in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Pedestrians walk by Puerta de Sol (the Door of Sun) in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Pedestrians walk by Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Vehicles run on the M-30 ring road in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A flower shop opens in the rain in the city center of Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A pedestrian puts a paper handbag on her head in the rain in Madrid, Spain, on March 9, 2018. A continuous procedure of precipitation takes place over most part of Spain on March 9, due to the affection of westerly wind. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)