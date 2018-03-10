Norway's Arctic town envisions gateway on Polar Silk Road with link to China

Photo taken on March 9, 2018 shows a ship at a dock in the Arctic town of Kirkenes, Norway. Envisioning a new port on the Barents Sea coast and a railway that goes all the way southward to the Baltic Sea, Norway's Arctic town of Kirkenes sets its sight on a major European hub on a Polar Silk Road with link to China. (Xinhua/Liang Youchang)



Photo taken on March 9, 2018 shows a ship at a dock in the Arctic town of Kirkenes, Norway. Envisioning a new port on the Barents Sea coast and a railway that goes all the way southward to the Baltic Sea, Norway's Arctic town of Kirkenes sets its sight on a major European hub on a Polar Silk Road with link to China. (Xinhua/Liang Youchang)