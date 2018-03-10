Renowned writer Pai Hsien-yung gives lecture on Kunqu Opera in Hong Kong

Renowned writer Pai Hsien-yung gives a lecture titled "Love and Beauty of Kunqu Opera" at City University of Hong Kong in south China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, March 9, 2018. Pai is most famous for a number of fiction works including "Taipei People" and "Crystal Boys". A great fan of the Chinese Kunqu Opera, he has also committed himself to preserving and promoting this traditional art form worldwide. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A performer from the Suzhou Kunqu Opera Theatre makes stage demonstration during a lecture titled "Love and Beauty of Kunqu Opera" given by renowned writer Pai Hsien-yung at City University of Hong Kong in south China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, March 9, 2018. Pai is most famous for a number of fiction works including "Taipei People" and "Crystal Boys". A great fan of the Chinese Kunqu Opera, he has also committed himself to preserving and promoting this traditional art form worldwide. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

