China welcomes foreign enterprises in SOE mixed-ownership reform: regulator

China welcomes all types of enterprises, including foreign ones, to participate in mixed-ownership reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the state assets regulator said Saturday.



"We'll be delighted to see foreign enterprises taking part in the mixed-ownership reform," Xiao Yaqing, head of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.



China is firm in opening up and pushing forward the mixed-ownership reform, Xiao said. The reform diversifies the ownership structure of SOEs and is considered an important part of SOE reform.



He pledged that the rights and interests of all investors participating in the mixed-ownership reform would be protected.



China has had three rounds of mixed-ownership reform, including one covering telecom giant China Unicom to bring in private investment mainly by issuing shares.

