Cherry blossoms in Donghu Scenic Area in Wuhan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/10 22:10:53

A tourist smells cherry blossoms in the Donghu Scenic Area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


 

A tourist looks at cherry blossoms in the Donghu Scenic Area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


 

A tourist poses for a selfie with cherry blossoms in the Donghu Scenic Area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


 

Tourists pose for a selfie with cherry blossoms in the Donghu Scenic Area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


 

Tourists take pictures of cherry blossoms in the Donghu Scenic Area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


 

Tourists look at cherry blossoms in the Donghu Scenic Area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus