Xi underlines clean, upright political ecology

President Xi Jinping on Saturday underlined a "clean and upright" political ecology and urged leading officials to uphold rule of law.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, compared political ecology to natural ecology that can be easily polluted and, if damaged, will cost a huge price to be rehabilitated, at a panel discussion with deputies to the 13th National People's Congress from southwestern municipality of Chongqing.



Xi stressed that a clean and upright political ecology is an essential requirement for safeguarding the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, an urgent need for ensuring full and strict governance over the Party, and a vital guarantee for fulfilling reform and development targets.



Leading officials should demonstrate leadership and set an example, he said.



Xi urged them to uphold rule of law, oppose rule of man, hold in awe of the Constitution, and exercise their duty within the boundaries of the Constitution and laws.



They were asked to abide by political rules, safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, and absolutely implement the Party's lines, principles and policies, and decisions by the CPC Central Committee.



Leading officials should also promote core socialist values and prevent relapse of negative elements in traditional values, he said.



Xi emphasized the need for three virtues.



The first and foremost is setting the political virtue. Officials should stay firm with their political ideals and convictions, enhance Party consciousness, and make a clear stance on key issues, Xi said.



He said the officials should also maintain good public virtue. They should commit themselves to serving the people whole-heartedly and deliver the promise of striving for the people's needs for a better life.



Xi continued to say that the officials should strictly guard the individual virtue by restraining themselves from corruption and pleasure-seeking.



He warned that an official should keep both himself and the whole family "clean".



"Don't let pillow talk lead you down to corruption. Don't let your children engage in self-dealing using your name. Don't be dragged into the 'muddy water' by people around you," Xi warned.



He said officials should strengthen self control, not to be tempted by even the slightest profit and not to be confused among all sorts of seduction.



"Officials should never indulge themselves, never cross the line, never break the rule, and improve immunity to corruption," he said.



Other Chinese leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu and Zhao Leji also joined panel discussions with NPC deputies.



Speaking to deputies from Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Li Keqiang called for implementation of the country's "go west" strategy to make the region an inland pioneer in reform and opening up. He also asked the region to improve business environment by consistently deepening reforms, improve living standards, and resolutely secure a victory in poverty alleviation.



Meeting with deputies from Yunnan Province, Li Zhanshu said he hopes the province will build itself an exemplary region in promoting ethnic unity and progress, ecological development, as well as a center of opening up towards South Asia and Southeast Asia.



Joining deputies from Tibet Autonomous Region, Zhao Leji said the campaign against the mentality and action of privilege seeking should be continued. He called for actions against formalities for formalities' sake, bureaucratism and various kinds of misconduct, so as to keep the pressure on conduct problems.