China's first import expo booths overbooked: commerce minister

The booth area for the first China International Import Expo slated for November in Shanghai has been overbooked by 20 percent, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said Sunday.



Enterprises from more than 120 countries and regions have submitted their applications for the annual Expo, Zhong told a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.



More than 150,000 purchasers from around the world are expected during the event, he said.

